Coroner identifies woman found in creek on Indy’s south side as missing mother of 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a creek on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Tanya Ragsdale, 40, was found in Bean Creek in the 1800 block of Cruft Street between I-65 and South Keystone Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale is a mother to two children, and she was reported missing last weekend.

Her cause and manner of death are still pending at this time.

When police were called to the scene on Cruft street, Ragsdale’s family immediately feared the worst because Ragsdale lived just blocks away and had been missing all week.

“It’s sad to lose a sibling. It’s my first one and it’s definitely not right,” said Ragsdale’s brother Dave Richardson.

Dave Richardson says unfortunately his sister had a troubled past that included drug problems. That’s a lifestyle he thinks may have led to her death.

“Drugs were probably a major factor. She’s always had that in her life. If only she could have got clean and sober,” said Richardson.

Ragsdale’s death is the second time this week a missing woman turned up dead in Indianapolis. Just days earlier another woman’s body was found behind a home on the northeast side. That victim, 23-year-old Angela Barlow, disappeared in October.

The IMPD says while recent missing persons numbers fluctuate, their department has nearly 60 open long term cases dating back before 2013.

Indiana State Police say those cases can be incredibly hard to solve.

“There’s a lot of challenges, just starting with the motivation of the person that’s missing. Were they taken against their will or did they leave on their own?” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

For now the families for both Barlow and Ragsdale can only wait on answers for who may be responsible for their loved ones deaths, but Richardson says that’s better than the women still being missing.

“Having her back is closure because there are people that get to wonder the rest of their lives what really happened to whoever they’re missing and it does hurt not to know,” said Richardson.

Police are still actively investigating both cases.

Anyone with info asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.