Delta flight departing from Indianapolis makes emergency landing in Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. – According to the FAA, Delta flight 1534 departing from Indianapolis made an emergency landing Friday afternoon in Tennessee.

The plane, an MD88 jet, landed safely at Tri-Cities Airport at in Sullivan County at around 5:40 p.m. Friday after the crew reported smelling smoke and declared an emergency.

The FAA says that they are investigating.

