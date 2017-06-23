× Drenching Friday rainfall ends; Unseasonably mild for summer’s first weekend

RAIN ENDS SOON

Good Friday afternoon all! What a soaker but we are seeing improvements getting underway! There is clearing in western Indiana and evident on visible satellite imagery just after 4 pm.

BIG RAINFALL TOTALS

The heaviest rain totals From Danville northeast to Muncie. 2″ to 3″+ rainfall most common. 3.34″ in Castleton.

Rain was not evenly distributed as expected. Look at the range in totals through 3 PM. 4.57″ Peru 3.51″ Muncie only .48″ Bloomington.