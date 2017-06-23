Drenching Friday rainfall ends; Unseasonably mild for summer’s first weekend
RAIN ENDS SOON
Good Friday afternoon all! What a soaker but we are seeing improvements getting underway! There is clearing in western Indiana and evident on visible satellite imagery just after 4 pm.
BIG RAINFALL TOTALS
The heaviest rain totals From Danville northeast to Muncie. 2″ to 3″+ rainfall most common. 3.34″ in Castleton.
Rain was not evenly distributed as expected. Look at the range in totals through 3 PM. 4.57″ Peru 3.51″ Muncie only .48″ Bloomington.
Preliminary: over 2″ of rain in Indianapolis (Airport) fell Friday. The radar shows the improving weather at 4 pm – rain is ending from west to east. It was the second wettest for the date and wettest June 23 since 1960!
Plans for the rest of the evening? Standing water and soggy under foot but the rain is ending! I’m posting below the forecast radar at 7 PM Friday.
COOL OFF COMING
With a drop in the humidity earl;y morning low temperatures will cool well into the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning but early next week, even cool air is expected.
Behind a reinforcing cold front Monday afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 40s by as early as Monday morning but an even stronger likelihood Tuesday morning next week! Free A/C for a few days!