× Heavy rain today with a Flash Flood Watch in effect

Good Friday morning! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southern half of state until 8pm. These areas could see up to 2.5″ of rain today. If you encounter any roadways covered in water, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

We are waking up to rain on radar, it will become more widespread as we head through the morning hours.

A cold front will move in from the northwest and the remnants of Cindy will move up from the south. The additional moisture provided by what is left of Cindy will help fuel heavy downpours.

The front pushes south of the state tonight, leaving drier air and clear skies in its wake.

Highest rainfall totals near 2 inches will be focused south of the city along the Kentucky border.

An isolated severe storm is possible with damaging winds and flooding the main concerns. The greater risk of severe weather is in the highlighted area in Ohio and Kentucky.

Temperatures will hold stead today, in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend is looking fantastic! Partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s! The start of the work week is shaping up great with spotty showers possible Monday and Thursday.