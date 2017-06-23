× Infant dies after being ejected from pickup truck Tuesday night in Wayne County

CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A 9-month-old baby is dead after being ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash in Wayne County Tuesday night.

Following crash, the infant, identified as Kinsler Mattingly, was airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he later died Friday afternoon as a result of his injuries.

State troopers responded to the crash on I-70 near the Centerville Road exit around 9 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck facing westbound on top of the barrier cable on the south side of the median.

Indiana State Police said the driver, Sherissa Mattingly, 32, Hagerstown, was heading westbound when she lost control. The truck rolled into the deep median at the 146 mile marker just east of the Centerville Road exit. The truck eventually came to rest on its wheels on the barrier cables.

Police said the infant was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. Mattingly got out of the truck and retrieved the baby.

She was taken to Reid Health in Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, eastbound I-70 was blocked for more than two hours.