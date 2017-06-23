ISP arrests nearly 100 people during 3-day-patrol to catch people transporting drugs

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested 99 people on 186 criminal charges throughout the course of three days this week.

Seven police departments from north central Indiana assisted with “Operation Blue Rain” in an effort to stop people from using the state’s roadways to transport illegal narcotic drugs.

They focused their patrols on U.S. 31 because many drivers utilize the road to travel through the heart of northern Indiana.

From June 20 through 22, officers confiscated cocaine, heroin, hundreds of hits of LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, hash oil, edible marijuana food, and illegally possessed prescription medication. They also located an AR-15 assault style rifle which was allegedly in the possession of a convicted violent felon.

Thirty-seven people were transported to the Fulton County Jail, and 62 people were transported to the jail in Miami County.

“I would like to thank the police chiefs and sheriffs who provided valuable resources to help stem the flow of illegal narcotics traveling through the Hoosier state,” said ISP Sgt. Daniel Prus.

Indiana State Police wants to encourage anyone with information about possession, distribution, or selling of illegal narcotics to call the Indiana State Police Drug and Gang Hotline at 1-800-453-4756.