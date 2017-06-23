‘It was chaotic’: People jump over fences, scramble for safety after shots fired at New Jersey State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –– Witnesses described a chaotic scene Thursday after shots were fired on the opening night of the New Jersey State Fair at the Meadowlands.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when someone opened near a crowd of thousands of people outside MetLife Stadium, reports WPIX.

At least three shots were fired, but no one was hit, according to New Jersey State Police. The shots rang out about 30 minutes before the fair was scheduled to wrap up for the night.

"People said 'gunfire' [and] I looked to see if it was a terrorist shooting [and] everyone started running," said Michael Rosero, who was at the state fair with his wife and 8- and 9-year-old children. "There was a stampede. People were jumping over fences."

Rosero said he was afraid he’d get trampled and even grabbed the wrong child amidst the chaos.

"I was afraid of them getting run over especially since I couldn't ID the shooter," Rosero said. "It was chaotic. I grabbed the wrong child first."

Rosero said many people were in tears as they tried to get to safety.

"Everyone was scared and nervous for their kids and kids were crying," Rosero said.

State police evacuated the complex and took several suspects into custody. Rosero questioned security at the event.

"How is it guns got into the fair in the first place?" he asked. "The fact [that there was] no checking of body parts or metal detectors. Anyone can walk here with a gun."

Despite the incident, Rosero told WPIX that he would return for the annual event next year.