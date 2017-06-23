Looking at your health care options in this time of uncertainty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Families with pre-existing conditions, disabilities and other issues are wondering what to do about health care coverage while lawmakers work out the nation's health care plan.

The founder of Remodel Health, Justin Clements, joined Fanchon Stinger on the Red Couch to show viewers how to analyze their options when it comes to healthcare during this turbulent time of rising deductibles and companies pulling out of ObamaCare.

His company specializes in technology helping families and employers navigate health care options and know the choices available during this time.