Man seriously hurt after altercation leads to stabbing outside downtown Indy bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a stabbing near a downtown bar.

The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. outside Coaches Tavern on South Pennsylvania. IMPD said one person went to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. A witness at the bar said there was some type of fight on the patio before the stabbing.

Two crime vans were at the scene and police put up crime tape in the vicinity. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

