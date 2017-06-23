× Marion County day care worker sentenced to home detention for neglect of 1-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis day care worker pleaded guilty Friday to neglecting a 1-year-old girl.

Brandi Bonner pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

The girl was injured by an 11-year-old boy at the “Live Laugh Love and Learn” day care, but prosecutors said the manager and an employee are responsible for the injuries because they provided poor supervision to the kids. The business routinely had too many children and not enough staff.

According to court records, video cameras inside the business showed an 11-year-old boy, “Systematically attacking, battering and strangling the one year old victim with his fist and a wooden paddle toy on the face, head, back and feet.”

Court documents show Bonner told police she loved kids and added, “My intention was not to let that boy do that to that little girl.” Prosecutors say Bonner also later confessed, “I see that I messed up on the video.”

The day care is an unlicensed ministry registered with the FSSA.

Bonner will serve three years on house arrest, according to the plea agreement. She must also take parenting classes.

A co-worker charged in the case, Ashley James, is set for a jury trial on July 20.