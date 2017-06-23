× Marion County Jail inmate dies after apparent seizure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An inmate died Thursday in the Marion County Jail after suffering an apparent seizure.

Larry Chambers, 37, had a seizure Thursday just before 5 p.m. inside his cell. Officials said he was declared dead at 5:38 p.m.

Police say Chambers had been in jail since June 21 on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.

No foul play is suspected right now. A follow up death investigation is being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office and forensic services.