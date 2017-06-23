× Michigan Street closed downtown after small underground fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials shut down Michigan Street between Meridian and Illinois streets in downtown Indy Friday due to a small underground fire.

Crews responded to Michigan and Pierson streets just after 1 p.m. following reports of smoke coming up from a manhole. The smoke was likely the result of a cord in a duct short-circuiting.

“The cables are under. They are energized. They have voltage stress on them. Like anything else at times they may short circuit and fail and I think that’s what happened here. We just had a cable short out. It cleared itself like it was supposed to, but in the process you get a little smoke and noise from it,” said Mike Holtsclaw from Indianapolis Power and Light (IPL).

Officials said it’s possible Friday’s rain and flooding played a role in the incident.

They hoped to have Michigan Street back open before rush hour, but now say the road could be closed for a majority of the night while they stay to determine the exact cause.