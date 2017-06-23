× Police say charges ‘likely and imminent’ against 19-year-old in fatal Lebanon stabbing

LEBANON, Ind. – No charges have yet been filed against a man after a deadly weekend stabbing in Lebanon, but investigators say that will soon change.

Zachariah Wright was held as a “person of interest” after the attack, which happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 500 block of Dicks Street. Maxwell Foster, 73, died after being stabbed and his wife, Sonja Foster, 68, was hurt during the incident.

Police said the Fosters were asleep when someone assaulted them inside their home. Sonja Foster managed to get away and flag down a neighbor for help. She provided police with a description of her attacker.

Police zeroed in on Wright in connection with the attack and detained him Sunday afternoon on an unrelated probation violation. He’s not formally charged in the fatal stabbing, but Sgt. Ben Phelps with the Lebanon Police Department said charges against Wright were “likely and imminent.”

During an interview from the Boone County Jail this week, Wright denied any involvement in the attack and said he wasn’t a violent person.

“I’ve never done anything violent. I’ve never even been in a fist fight before, other than, you know, wrestling with my brother and stuff. I’m just not that type of person, anybody you talk to that knows me would tell you the same,” Wright said during an interview Monday.

Police are still waiting for the results of a DNA analysis after collecting blood and hair samples from inside the home. Police are also continuing their interviews with witnesses and said physical evidence was still being collected and processed.

Phelps said investigators will meet Monday afternoon to discuss the case and potential charges.