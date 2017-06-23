WATCH LIVE: Indiana Pacers introduce NBA Draft pick TJ Leaf

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers are looking forward to next season and “retooling” the team with three new draft picks. They plan to introduce one on Friday afternoon at a 3:30 p.m. press conference.

They selected forward TJ Leaf with the 18th overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, and also grabbed his teammate from UCLA, center Ike Anigbogu, at number 47. The Pacers also picked up the rights to Edmond Summer in a trade with New Orleans for cash after the Pelicans selected the Xavier guard as the 52nd overall pick.

Leaf will be the player introduced at the press conference. He is a 6-foot-10 Israeli-American who moved to California at a young age. He shot 61.7 percent from the field this season for the Steve Alford’s Bruins, and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Anigbogu also grew up in California. He averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. Last year as a junior at Xavier Summer scored 15.0 points a game and averaged 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals.