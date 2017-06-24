× 58-year-old man dies after hitting telephone pole in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a fatal accident Saturday evening in Fountain Square.

A 58-year-old man is dead after police say that the driver went over the curb and struck telephone pole.

The scene is near State Ave. and Woodlawn Ave.

At this time they do not know if the man had a medical condition at the time of the crash or if it was an accident.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.