Authorities in Anderson report two water rescues Saturday

ANDERSON, Ind. – Authorities in Anderson successfully performed two water rescues on Saturday due to high water.

The first rescue took place at around 12:30 p.m., a man and his 18-year-old daughter were kayaking on the White River.

Their dog was reportedly attached to the kayak when it capsized. The man reportedly got out of the water on his own and called for help as his daughter managed to get a pile of brush. She was successfully rescued.

The dog was swept downstream and his status is not known at this time.

At around 2:30 p.m., authorities responded Shady Side Park on a report that two people were swept away by high water on a walking trail.

Both were reportedly rescued safely.

As a result, the mayor of Anderson closed the trails at the park due to flooding.