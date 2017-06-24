× Beautiful weekend in central Indiana with some chilly nights ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a beautiful day across our area with temperatures in the mid-70s and low humidity. Tonight the temperatures will fall fast under a clearing sky and low dew points. We’ll be in the 60s by 9 p.m. The winds will also lighten up after a gusty day with a peak gust in Indy of 24 mph.

Overnight expect a clear sky with lows in the low 50s. While it’s cool for June, it’s not record cool. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s. It may be a little cool for the pool, especially when you factor in strong winds that will develop. A trough of low pressure will dive across our area allowing for gusts to 25 and possibly 30 mph.

Monday will bring a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll have a slight rain chance in the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in. We will flirt with a record-low temperature Tuesday morning. The forecast low is 50 degrees and the record is 48!

The pattern changes by the middle of the week as temperatures go up to the low to mid-80s. A warm front will lift through by Thursday and lead to an increase in humidity and rain and storm chances. –Danielle Dozier