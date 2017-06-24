Bloomington Fire Department handles large building fire early Saturday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Bloomington Fire Department was called to a large building fire early Saturday morning.

At around 5:07 a.m., crews were dispatched to Bounds and McPike Flooring in the 2900 block of W. 3rd St. on a report of a fire.

Crews reportedly arrived on scene within two minutes. The fire ended up being a 3 alarm fire with no firefighter injuries.

No one is believed to be hurt in the fire. It is still under investigation at this time.

The building will most likely be a total loss, authorities say.