Cool temperatures and low humidity this weekend

Happy Saturday! We have a stunning weekend on the way! Cooler and drier air has moved in, meaning low humidity!

You may want a light jacket this morning with temperatures starting off in the low 60s. By midday we hit the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Daytime heating and a disturbance passing off to the north may spark off a few spotty showers. Most of the state will remain rain free all weekend.

Now that the sunshine is back in full force remember to wear the sunblock! Our mornings will be chilly starting in the 50s for the next several days. Afternoon highs warm up through Thursday as humidity builds back in. Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive to end the work week.