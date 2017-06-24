Indy Fuel welcomes ‘office kitten’ who was found in parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Fuel thought Thursday was just going to be a typical day at the office.

Until, a female kitten was found hiding under a car in their parking lot Thursday, according to their Twitter page.

The fuel quickly dubbed the feline as “the office kitten.”

The kitten quickly made new friends:

OFFICE KITTEN UPDATE: One day after she was found hiding under a car in our parking lot, she's getting lots of kisses from her new family. 😸 pic.twitter.com/G5IYzPApBA — Indy Fuel (@IndyFuel) June 23, 2017

The Fuel tweeted Saturday morning that the kitten is at her new home and they are working on giving on update on the office kitten. Take at look at the office kitten’s big day.

She pounded the phones on sales calls, won an award and took a nap or two.