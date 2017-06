× Sinkhole closes road near Muncie Central High School

MUNCIE, Ind. – The City of Muncie announced Saturday that there is a sinkhole on McCulloch Blvd. just east of the Walnut and Granville split.

According to their Facebook page, the sinkhole is approximately 10 feet deep and 6 feet wide.

They are asking people to avoid the area as it is reportedly unstable.