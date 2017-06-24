The Fever retire Tamika Catchings jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings led the franchise to it’s first ever WNBA Championship five years ago, and now, the four-time Olympic gold medalist has her number 24 jersey hanging from the rafters right alongside that championship banner.

Catchings spent her entire professional career playing for the Fever franchise. She was the third overall draft pick in 2001 out of the University of Tennessee. During her 16 seasons in Indianapolis, she was the 2012 WNBA Finals MVP, a five-time Defensive Player of the Year and 10-time All-Star.

Although she retired after the 2016 season, Catchings remains active in the franchise as the Director of Player Programs and Franchise Development with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.