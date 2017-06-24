× Two children hit by car on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Saturday night police responded to two children struck by a car on the near northwest side.

At 9:25 p.m., police arrived on-scene at the 1200 block of West 32nd Street to find two boys struck by a car while on the sidewalk.

The boys were 6-years-old and 8-years-old.

One boy was on a bike and one was on a scooter.

Both children were pinned under the car.

One had leg injury, possibly broken, and the other hit his head.

They were both taken to Riley hospital.

The driver was arrested on an outstanding driving warrant and authorities are investigating possible further charges.

It is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor.

The vehicle was facing west on West 32nd Street, and it ended up over the curb and onto the sidewalk.

The bike was still wedged under the car when police arrived.