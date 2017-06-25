× Ideas sought for new use of old Indianapolis City Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Developers are being asked for ideas on potential uses for the vacant old Indianapolis City Hall building.

City officials are making the request after pulling support in March for a $55 million project incorporating the building in a new 150-room hotel that was announced in 2015 but never started.

City development director Emily Mack says officials are keeping an open mind on what would be the best use for the 107-year-old four-story limestone building on the eastern side of downtown. Proposals will be accepted until Aug. 11.

City offices moved from the building in the 1960s and it housed the Indiana State Museum for more than 30 years. It been largely unused since it was the interim Indianapolis Central Library from 2002 to 2007.