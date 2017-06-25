IN Focus: Donnelly blames administration for ‘undermining’ Obamacare

INDIANAPOLIS - The Senate's proposed legislation on health care would cut taxes by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, mostly for corporations and the richest families in America.
Senate Republican leaders argue the bill would eliminate job-killing taxes enacted under President Barack Obama's 7-year-old health care law. Democrats countered that the bill is a giveaway to the rich at the expense of middle- and low-income families who will lose health insurance.
Democrats like Senator Joe Donnelly are concerned that the Republican held Senate is racing towards a vote without leaving time for analysis from both major parties.
“I believe most Hoosiers, like myself, are sick and tired of almost a decade of partisan debates about health care. And I know that if we’re going to improve the health care system to provide quality affordable health care, it’s going to take all of us working together. That includes those who provide health care every single day — doctors, nurses, hospitals — and most importantly, the people who rely on our health care system.
“The bill before us was drafted in secret and behind closed doors, and I’m very concerned that the Senate is racing toward a vote without the necessary input, analysis, or even a single Senate hearing. The stakes are incredibly high—this is about the health, well-being, and economic security of families, children and adults with disabilities, and older Hoosiers. I continue to urge my colleagues to work together to improve health care system.”