IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Tim Swarens and Tony Samuel pick this week's winners and losers, along with a shout-out and fond farewell to an Emmy-award winning member of our team.

Last weekend, IN Focus was awarded a regional Emmy in the interview/discussion category for our coverage of last year's Republican National Convention.

You can watch Indiana's #1 source for politics on two different channels. Our program airs every Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 & at 9:30am on FOX59.