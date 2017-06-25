× Indianapolis woman dies in crash on I-65 Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on I-65 late Saturday evening on the south side.

An Indianapolis woman in her 50’s has been identified as the victim of this crash.

Witnesses say she was driving along I-65 at Southport Road when she suddenly turned and went straight off the freeway.

The vehicle tumbled a bit and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was not wearing her seat belt.

It is unknown whether or not alcohol was involved in this incident.

An ISP trooper who responded to the incident wanted to stress the importance of seat belt safety.

The trooper said that even in severe accidents like this one, a seat belt can save your life.

The identity of the woman will be released after the family has been notified.