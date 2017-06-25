INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer returns for fourth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer will once again return to downtown Indy on Tuesday, July 4th.

This year, 311 are the headliners with special guests New Politics and The Skints. Festivities kick off with a free party before the concert at Pan Am Plaza, starting at 3 p.m. Local bands will provide music starting at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $35.

We talked to Dr Scott Lintner, the founder of the concert, about what led him to start the INDYpendence Day Concert for Cancer and how proceeds from the event benefit the community.