Mayor Hogsett celebrates diverse faiths with visit to Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett spent part of his Sunday at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis.

The Mayor’s Office says Hogsett was invited to attend a service. He tweeted that it was a morning of fellowship, conversation and worship.

The mayor also joined Muslim Alliance Indiana last Wednesday as they celebrated Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Honored to join @IndianaMuslims for a wonderful celebration, supporting our Muslim brothers & sisters observing this holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/ipnnQeBgTD — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) June 22, 2017

“Between Ramadan and the Iftar dinner, the JCC ceremony and this — it’s been an exciting week celebrating the diversity of faiths in Indianapolis,” said the mayor’s office.

In contrast, the Trump White House did not host an iftar dinner to commemorate Ramadan, breaking a nearly two decade tradition.

Hogsett said Indy’s diversity of viewpoints and backgrounds contributes to the richness and vibrancy of the city’s culture.