Northeast side vacant home catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a residence fire on the northeast side.
At 3:52 a.m., IFD arrived at the 4000 block of Arthington Boulevard to a vacant residence on fire.
They were alerted to the fire after a neighbor saw flames coming through the roof.
The blaze resulted in an estimated $85,000 in damages.
There were no injuries.
Arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.