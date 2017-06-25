× Overhill Farms recalls chicken products due to potential bones

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Overhill Farms, a food manufacturer based out of California, is recalling around 54,630 pounds of chicken bites.

Employees found that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone.

The frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.

The products subject to recall have establishment numbers “P2824,” “P6009” or “P44058” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints involving bone found in the recalled product.

The following products are subject to recall:

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18, 02/09/18 and 4/26/2018.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 02/01/18 and 02/09/18.

3-oz. boxes containing “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 08/30/17, 02/20/18 and 4/10/18.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 08/30/16.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 02/09/17.

30-lb. bulk cases containing Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 02/09/17 and 04/25/17.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Yummy Spoonfuls Customer Support at 844-986-6948.