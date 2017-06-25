× Rain chances return Monday to central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! I hope everyone had a great weekend. The weather was fantastic with a few cumulus clouds, dry conditions and low humidity. It has been a breezy weekend with gusts up near 25 and 30 mph at times.

Tonight look for lows back in the low 50s with a mostly clear sky. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will bring sunshine in the morning but you may need a light jacket! Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s in the afternoon as a breeze develops from the west. An upper-air disturbance will bring us a chance for a few showers or t-storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as high pressure builds back in. Tuesday morning will flirt with a record low as I’m forecasting 51 degrees. The record in Indy is 48 degrees from 1926.

The pattern changes and becomes more active into late next week as more humid air combines with a few upper-air disturbances. Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms. –Danielle Dozier