Summer running club for kids of all abilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- If your kids are interested in running, the Joseph Maley Foundation's summer running club may be a good option for them.

The club is for kids of all ability levels, including those who may have physical or mental disabilities. During each session, kids meet with mentors to practice track and field skills and also learn some of the lessons of the sport that can help in other aspects of their lives.

The club meets every Saturday this summer until July 29th at Brebeuf High School on 2801 W 86th Street from 10 - 11 a.m.

On Saturday, July 15th, the Joseph Maley Foundation will hold its ninth annual JMF 5K Run, Walk and Roll. For more information on the event, or to donate, click here.