Three injured in crash that sent box truck into near east side business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning following a near east side crash that sent a vehicle into a business.

Authorities were called to the scene near the intersection of Rural Street and Michigan Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

There, officers learned a pickup truck ran a traffic light going south on Rural and struck an Enterprise box truck going west on Michigan. The box truck then struck the Rural Inn and the pickup slammed into a parked car.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Methodist Hospital in very critical condition. Officers say he had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger of the box truck were taken to Eskenzi Hospital. The driver reportedly suffered a broken wrist and the passenger suffered a head injury. They are expected to be okay.

Officers at the scene say it’s unknown if the driver of the pickup was impaired.

The owner of the Rural Inn says someone has crashed into the same building three times in the last year and 15 times in the last 30 years.