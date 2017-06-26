× A few evening storms are possible Monday with sunny days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! It’s been a day filled with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze. Temperatures this morning were in the low 50s and this afternoon, the 70s.

A few showers or thunderstorms look to develop in central Indiana this evening as a weak front and a few upper-air disturbances move by. We’ll keep a chance of rain in through midnight but a clearing sky is expected overnight. We’ll have patchy fog develop as the sky clears with temperatures back in the low 50s. The record low for Tuesday is 48 degrees from 1926. We’ll be a couple of degrees off with a forecast low of 52 degrees.

A pleasant day is on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in. It will be warmer on Wednesday as a breezy south, southwest wind develops.

Stormy weather will return Thursday through the weekend as temperatures remain in the 80s and humidity increases. –Danielle Dozier