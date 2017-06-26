× Authorities investigating death of female inmate at Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A female inmate was found unresponsive at the Marion County Jail and was declared deceased a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says the female was found inside her cell around 8:51 p.m. and was declared deceased at 9:30 p.m.

A follow up investigation is being conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.