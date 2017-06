Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's BBQ Week on FOX59 Morning News, which means it's time for some delicious, half-price dining deals!

Monday's segment focused on Soul Bear Bar-B-Que, located at 9120 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont. Owners Samuel and Pamela Hodges appeared on the program to show off the restaurant's signature BBQ fare.

You can get $50 in gift certificates for just $25! Get the half-price dining deal here.