Bret Michaels joins free concert lineup for 2017 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers at the Indiana State Fair can get ready to jam to Bret Michaels.

The Poison lead singer is the final announced act for free concerts at this year’s Indiana State Fair. Michaels is scheduled to perform on Monday, Aug. 7.

Michaels has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and charted ten singles in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, including six top 10 singles and the smash hit “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

In addition to his work with Poison, Michaels has released several solo albums and appeared in TV shows like Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Nashville Star, Rock My World and Celebrity Apprentice—the latter of which he won.

Each night of the fair features a concert at the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage that is free with paid admission.

You can get discounted tickets for $8 (plus convenience fee) through the Indiana State Fair website or at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office during regular business hours. Tickets cost $12 at the gate.

Here’s a look at the free concert lineup:

George Thorogood and the Destroyers – Friday, August 4

Hotel California “A Salute to The Eagles” with Gordon Bonham Blues Band, and Terry Lee & The Rockaboogie Band – Saturday, August 5

Hispanic Music Festival headlined by Chicas Roland and Carmen Jara – Sunday, August 6

Bret Michaels: The Party Starts Now Tour – Monday, August 7

High Valley presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 8

Montgomery Gentry presented by WFMS – Wednesday, August 9

Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017 with Robbie Dupree, Player’s Peter Beckett, Matthew Wilder and Elliot Lurie from Looking Glass – Thursday, August 10

Blue October – Friday, August 11

Here Come the Mummies with Hero Jr. and Four Star Edition – U.S. Navy Band – Saturday, August 12

Contemporary Christian Music Festival headlined by Danny Gokey with Echoboy, Building Nations and Jester – Sunday, August 13

Happy Together Tour – Monday, August 14, Starring: The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Association, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, The Box Tops, The Cowsills and The Archies Ron Dante

Midland presented by HANK FM – Tuesday, August 15

Dashboard Confessional with The All-American Rejects – Wednesday, August 16

Patti LaBelle – Thursday, August 17

Kiefer Sutherland – Friday, August 18

Pepsi Indiana Music Fest featuring The Why Store, The Easthills, Bigfoot Yancey, and Against The Clocks – Saturday, August 19

Gospel Music Festival headlined by Anthony Brown and Kierra Sheard presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 20

The Indiana State Fair runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.