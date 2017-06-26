× Middletown police asking public to help find missing ‘at risk’ teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Middletown, Indiana are asking the public to help them locate a missing “at risk” teen.

Officers say 18-year-old Steven Kramer was last seen in the 1400 block of Congress Street Monday. He was reportedly wearing a white tank top and jeans.

Police say Steven wears braces on both legs. He described as being around 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds and white.

If you have information that may help police locate Steven, you’re asked to call 911 or contact Middletown police at (765) 354-2281.