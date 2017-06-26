North Carolina teen missing for a year found alive in Georgia; man arrested on multiple charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina teen who’d been missing for a year has been found alive in Georgia.

According to WBTV, the girl, Hailey Burns, vanished from her home North Carolina home in May 2016, when she was 16 years old. She was found at a home in Duluth, Ga., about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

FBI agents arrested 31-year-old Michael Wysolovski on multiple charges, including false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation, reports WBTV.

The FBI said the girl and her parents have been reunited and “are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.”

According to Anthony Burns, the girl’s father, the family found a diary in which she detailed plans to run off with an older man she met online, WBTV reported.

This is the Gwinnett County house where the FBI says they found a 17-y/o missing NC girl overnight. 31-y/o man arrested. pic.twitter.com/XpTauP2efl — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) June 26, 2017

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” he told the TV station.

Burns told the TV station that his daughter as Asperger syndrome. When the family learned that the teen was corresponding with someone online, they tried eliminating all social media from home. But the girl continued to contact the man through friends’ cell phones or the school library.

Then, one day, their daughter was gone.

“My wife opened the door and she was not there. You can’t understand how it feels until you you’re in it,” Burns said.

The FBI had offered a $15,000 reward for information in the case, reports WSB-TV.