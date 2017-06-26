× Northern Indiana auto parts plant to cut more than 80 jobs

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — More than 80 workers will soon be laid off from a northern Indiana auto-parts factory for its second large round of job cuts in the past two years.

Carter Fuel Systems says it plans to lay off 82 hourly workers and an undetermined number of salaried employees from its Logansport factory starting in late August.

The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reports that the fuel pump assembly plant current employs about 260 total workers. The company says the job cuts are meant “to better meet the current business climate” but declined to elaborate.

More than 100 jobs were cut in 2015 at the factory, which was sold off by Federal Mogul in 2013.