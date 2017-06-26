× Police investigating after child is shot in face on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting of a child on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 7100 block of Warrior Trail at approximately 9:47 p.m.

Dispatch says the child was shot in the face and transported by family to St. Vincent Hospital.

The age and condition of the child are unknown at this time. It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.

