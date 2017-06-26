× Police: Man accompanied by child robs teen at north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A teenager says a man pointed a gun at his head during a robbery late Sunday night—all with a young child accompanying him.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Stoneham Drive outside the Viewpoint Apartments, according to the incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 16-year-old victim told police he was walking to his apartment when a man ran up behind him from the parking lot and pointed a gun at his head.

The suspect demanded the teen’s wallet and phone, the report said. The robbery suspect was accompanied by a boy who looked to be between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Both the man and the child ran off after the theft, and police were unable to find them after a search. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, according to IMPD.