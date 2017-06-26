× Showers and a few thunderstorms as reinforcing cool air arrives; How rare are 40s this late in June?

We reinforce the cool air as a front dips south this evening. There are a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms northwestern and may reach central Indiana before diminish around 11 – 12 am.

Fast forward 3 months and this is the weather we get. Temperatures were at September 24th levels Monday afternoon, the normal high is 85-degrees. Even cooler tonight!

NEARING RECORD LOWS

The work week opened rather chilly Monday with portions of western Indiana starting in the upper 40s. We will beat many of the early Monday low temps on Tuesday. The rare 40s in late June included 48-degrees in Rockville.

It will really take on a Fall-like feel in summer with a NEAR RECORD low early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis. The record of 48-degrees was set in 1926!

We have not dipped to or below 50° this late in a June since 2004! A scan of weather records shows only 7 times has a June 26th through the 30th gone to 50 or cooler over 146 years!