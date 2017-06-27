× 3 children, 1 adult struck by vehicle on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three children and one adult were struck by a vehicle on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening.

Police say it happened near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers tell FOX59 that all four victim were taken to Riley Hospital for Children. Their conditions are unknown at this time, but injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.