Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BBQ Week continues with Bird's Smokehouse BBQ!

Located at 9008 S. Walnut St. in Daleville, the restaurant prides itself in its award-winning babyback ribs, which are made in-house every day.

Owner Linda Strange joined FOX59 Morning News Tuesday to talk about the menu and discuss the dining deal.

You can buy $50 in gift certificates for just $25! Get the half-price dining deal here.