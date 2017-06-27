× Brownsburg man sentenced to 72 years in prison for murdering brother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A Brownsburg man has been sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for the murder of his brother last year.

On Monday, a Hendricks County judge sentenced Justin Brabson to a total of 72 years for the 2016 crime. On June 9, 2016, Christopher Brabson was found murdered inside at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Meadow Trail.

Justin Brabson emerged as a person of interest in the case, and police searched for him for several days until finding him at a motel in Crawfordsville.

Last month, a jury deliberated for about two hours before returning a guilty verdict in the case. The murder was the first in Brownsburg in a decade, police said.