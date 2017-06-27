Goo Goo Dolls, Mary J. Blige, Logic among 25 Indy concerts you can see for $25 each
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post indicated a single $25 ticket would get you into all 25 shows. That was incorrect. Each concert costs $25 per ticket. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.
Original story (corrected):
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Starting Friday, June 30, you can pay $25 for a ticket to any of the 25 Indianapolis concerts below. The shows are being held at Old National Centre or at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park.
Tickets can be purchased from June 30 at 10 a.m. to July 4 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.
The tickets will be available on Livenation’s website, as well as Old National Centre’s website. Charge by phone will be available at 800-745-3000.
The following shows are included in the deal and cost $25 a piece:
- PVRIS with Irontom on July 5
- SEETHER with Letters from the Fire on July 16
- TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND with The Wood Brothers, Hot Tuna on July 19
- UMPHREY’S McGEE on Saturday July 22
- GOO GOO DOLLS with Phillip Phillips on July 25
- 2CELLOS on Friday July 28
- HIGHLY SUSPECT with And The Kids on August 1
- HOWARD JONES with English Beat, Men Without Hats & more on August 2
- JIDENNA on August 2
- IDINA MENZEL on Friday August 4
- MARY J. BLIGE with Lalah Hathaway on Saturday August 5
- SABRINA CARPENTER with Alex Aiono on August 9
- GOV’T MULE with Galactic on August 16
- LOGIC with Joey Bada$$ on Saturday August 19
- AUGUST ALSINA with Rotimi on Saturday August 19
- SIMPLE PLAN with Set It Off on August 20
- DONALD FAGEN and The Nightflyers on August 28
- KIDZ BOP LIVE! on Friday September 8
- BETH HART with Eric Gales on October 1
- BOZ SCAGGS on October 5
- TIMEFLIES on Saturday October 14
- UFO and SAXON on Saturday October 14
- MILKY CHANCE on October 17
- TROMBONE SHORTY and Orleans Avenue on Friday October 27
- PEPPA PIG LIVE! on Friday November 3