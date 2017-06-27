× Indy West BMV branch closed Tuesday due to ‘structural damage’

INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indy West BMV branch will have to seek a different location Tuesday.

The branch, located at 10 S. Mickley Ave. in Indianapolis, is closed Tuesday, June 27, due to structural damage.

In the meantime, customers who need to visit a BMV branch are encouraged to go to one of the following locations:

Ameriplex branch at 7811 Milhouse Rd, Suite B, Indianapolis

South Meridian branch at 5155 South Meridian St, Indianapolis

Madison Avenue branch at 1400 Madison Ave, Indianapolis

Plainfield branch at 2477 E Main Street, Plainfield

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, or to complete a transaction online, visit myBMV.com.