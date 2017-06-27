× Kokomo police credit tips from community in arresting man accused of molesting child at Goodwill

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police arrested a suspect following a reported sexual assault on a 3-year-old boy at a Goodwill store.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to Goodwill, 2222 W. Sycamore St., around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said a white male with dark hair and a beard approached a child who’d been separated from his parent and assaulted him inside the store. Officers said the man left the store before they arrived.

Surveillance video from Goodwill shows the suspect interacting with another man before leaving the store. Police say the other man was not involved in the case.

The mother said she noticed something was wrong when she saw her son with his pants down. She confronted Wells but he left before police could arrive. Shortly after police posted surveillance pictures, they started getting calls from the public, leading to an arrest.

Breighton T. Wells, 28, was arrested on a child molestation charge Tuesday afternoon. Police say he is not known to the victim’s family.